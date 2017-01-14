Details requested on regeneration

The public needs more information on the regeneration scheme in Port Erin, the village authority agreed on Tuesday.

Commissioners’ clerk Jason Roberts updated members about the scheme.

Regeneration focuses on the railway station building and involves demolition of the flat-roofed annex, reinstatement of a belfry, refurbishment of toilet facilities and the removal of the existing awning and its replacement with a new canopy that will wrap around the building.

As part of the scheme, the village’s bus station will relocate from Bridson Street to a layby outside the station.

Station Road itself is being reconstructed, and there will be new paving and street furniture together with a new public open space created by the railway museum.

Mr Roberts said there could be road closures as there have been ‘issues’ with the water and gas mains.

Discussions are ongoing with the village’s traders’ organisation about signage.

He added members of the public have inquired about various aspects of the scheme.

Regarding updating the public, Gerry Callister said; ‘Not everybody has social media. People do not know what’s going on.’ He said PR ‘needs to be better’.

Barbara Guy proposed they write to the Cabinet Office, which is managing regeneration schemes, and ask them ‘to get something into the public domain’. She was seconded by Mr Callister.

The authority also plans to issue a notice to remind the public about alternative car parking in the village.