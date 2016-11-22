End to road disruption in sight

Residents in Arbory parish can breathe a huge sigh of relief with the news the roadworks on the main thoroughfare are to finish on Friday.

The work, involving resurfacing the road, began in August and was meant to take six weeks.

However pedestrians and motorists have endured disruption and delays for months.

It prompted a ‘concerned resident’ to email Isle of Man Newspapers to ask whether the ‘extra works carried out were budgeted for and, if not, who is bearing the extra cost?’ They added: ‘Much of the highway from the pump house to its current position outside Vicarage Close has been tarmaced, only to be dug up again several times.

‘One Sunday, I think MGP practice week, three to four wagon loads of tarmac were laid during a road closure only to be scrubbed up again during the next week. The newly laid pavement has also been recently re-dug and relayed.

‘The piece of road the contractors are currently working on has been dug up at least twice in the last week or so.’

They asked if the whole of the pavement would be refurbished or ‘are they going to leave the 200-yard or so section from the Arbory School car park to the pump house? This section is not in good repair.’

The Department of Infrastructure explained the job was more complicated than was originally thought. ‘During the scheme it became apparent that sections of the road required full reconstruction rather than just resurfacing.

‘In addition, the opportunity has been taken to widen a section of footpath in Ballabeg leading to Arbory Primary School, which involved replacing and repositioning part of the water main.

‘The scheme will improve the lifespan and ride quality of the road, enhance footpaths, kerbing and drainage, and limit traffic speeds to support the safety of all road users, especially children attending the school.’

The DoI is funding the project while Manx Utilities is paying for the installation of the new water main.

Regarding redoing sections, the department said: ‘No new asphalt has been dug up on any part of the road, with the exception of two gullies approximately one metre square each. Sections of footpath have been taken up and re-laid at the subcontractor’s expense.

‘Some sections of road have been planed and overlaid. Other sections that did not have sufficient depth of asphalt on the original carriageway have been excavated and fully reconstructed.

‘The section of pavement from Arbory School car park to the pump house is not part of this scheme.’