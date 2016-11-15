Event to remember Lakeman brothers

An event will be held to remember Jacques and Torin Lakeman on Friday, December 2.

It will take place at Breagle Glen in Port Erin to commemorate the lives of the brothers who died two years ago.

The boys’ father, Ray Lakeman, said on Facebook that he and wife Sarah ‘would appreciate your support at this difficult time of year’.

Funds raised will be donated to the Parkinson’s Society.

Tickets are available at Trend, Falcon’s Nest, Haven and Breagle Glen in Port Erin and the Albert, Calvert’s Newsagents and Di’s Hairdressing in Port St Mary.