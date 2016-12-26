Festival of the Sea joins beach day

The Festival of the Sea will be held in Port Erin next year.

It will take place on July 22 and 23 and include what was known as the beach festival.

The festival, a celebration of all things marine-related, has its roots in the Queenie Festival, which was founded by Tim Croft from Island Seafare and Graham Hall, from the basking shark watch group.

It was first held in 2009 in the summer and grew over the years and attracted thousands of people to Port St Mary.

It was a celebration of all aspects relating to the sea: recreation, history, culture, food, conservation and wildlife.

However, logistical problems meant it did not take place this year.

Although the move of the festival to Port Erin is a blow to Port St Mary, several factors mean the venue has become problematic for organisers explained Michelle Heywood from Discover Diving, which is involved.

‘It proved difficult to organise in Port St Mary,’ she said. ‘The harbour is increasingly busy, because of the (ground) resurfacing work in the harbour, they did not want us to drill down (to secure marquees).

‘There were space restrictions. It was happily welcomed (in Port Erin) by Steve George (Port Erin beach festival organiser). It’s important to get it up and running this year to keep the momentum going.’

The festival will feature the popular touch tanks, operated by Manx Wildlife Trust.

Discover Diving will again be involved in collecting exhibits for the tanks.

Steve said: ‘Tim Croft given us his blessing. Whatever we do want oto make very, very clear we are not trying to poach the festival.’

Ms Heywood said: ‘The message of the festival is still relevant, it’s education and a recognition of how well managed the Manx waters are with protected areas and the biosphere status.

‘It’s still important to put your hands under the water to raise awareness, it’s very hard to get people to care about things if they do not know what it looks like.’