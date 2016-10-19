Fire crews rush to flat

News from the fire service

News from the fire service

Firefighters rushed to a flat in Ramsey this morning after a report that someone was trapped in a burning flat.

Crews from Ramsey, Kirk Michael, Laxey and Douglas Stations went to the Lezayre Estate property.

But they discovered that no one was inside. The cause of the smoke logging was found to be an oven and hob which had been left on and unattended.

Back to the top of the page