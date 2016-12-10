Future is bright for Castletown’s retail sector, says authority

The future is bright for Castletown, according to the town’s authority.

The statement was made as members objected to a proposal for 17 and 19 Malew Street for ‘additional use and conversion of retail units to form two residential units for permanent and tourist use’.

The proposal (16/01371/B) includes a design and access statement by Cornerstone Architects which is a damning indictment on Castletown’s retail prospects.

It proposes converting the units ‘until the local authority can devise a strategic plan to return footfall to Castletown’.

It says about a third of the town’s 52 retail units have been empty for ‘several years’ and the two shop sites it is seeking to convert haven’t been successful for more than 30 years.

The report states: ‘Since 2009, footfall in the town has dramatically declined with the recession and now has a further reduced daytime trade.’

It cites the withdrawal of ‘nearly all of the major office employers’ in the town as well as the loss of the doctor’s surgery, opticians and a dentist as two ‘major influences’.

It also blames the expansion of two petrol stations on the town’s perimeter, a decline in tourism and spend from coaches visiting the town, and the rise of internet shopping.

It says that prior to Callow’s Yard purchasing the site in 2005, 17 Malew Street, known as Bill the Barbers, ‘had a mature tree growing inside through the first floor and out through the roof’.

And it describes the former Sunflower Cafe that occupied 19 Malew Street as an ‘abandoned greasy spoon’.

It says the ‘newsagent/ toyshop/ baby shop/ pound shop’ that opened in the location quickly closed due to ‘poor footfall with virtually no passing trade’.

Callow’s Yard signed a lease with a Tesco Express in 2010, but it did not proceed after failing to secure an alcohol licence.

A series of applications to convert Callow’s Yard from retail to residential use in 2014 led to public meetings at which residents expressed their fears the plans would ‘fundamentally alter’ the town.

In January, permission was granted to turn 17 and 19 Malew Street from one back into two shops and to create two single-bed residential units out of the courtyard-facing space behind.

In response to this latest proposal, at Monday’s meeting, commissioner Jerry Ludford-Brooks said: ‘I’m against anything that takes business out of the town centre.’

Jimmy Cubbon said his family had held shops in town for generations and if he supported this plan, ‘my great-great-grandfather would turn in his grave.’

He added: ‘The amount of people Costa [coffee shop, by the harbour] is bringing in is incredible.’

Carol Quine said, once converted, they would not revert back to retail use.

Mr Ludford-Brooks remarked it would lead to more conversion of retail units to residential use.

Colin Leather said: ‘It’s “destination Castletown”, a lot of people are working very hard and the future is brighter than it has been for a time.Castletown is turning a corner, it’s on the up.

‘This plan is a kick in the teeth for the people working so hard. As it is now, Castletown is heading to a bright future, including retail.’