Government must ‘bite the bullet’ over means testing

The government must ‘bite the bullet’ and look at reforming rent levels in public sector housing, Port Erin Commissioners say.

Their discussion followed a letter from Debbie Reeve, director of housing at the Department of Infrastructure, asking if rents should rise by 2.6 per cent next year – in line with inflation.

Commissioner Phil Crellin said the department had invested greatly in social housing and built up a ‘considerable’ housing deficit of ‘millions of pounds’.

He said: ‘It’s time government looked at a sensible way to pitch the rents at a sensible level. If more than two people in one house are paid a living wage, that rent should be increased.

‘I would dearly like to see government make an effort [at addressing this].’

Barbara Guy said: ‘Some people are living comfortably, others struggle. If government don’t do means testing, we have to keep it as low as possible.’

Commissioners’ chairman Nick Watterson said: ‘We are where we are until central government bites the bullet and comes up with something.’