Happy Harmony choir is revived in south

A singing group in the south has been revived – and is looking for members.

Happy Harmony was originally a student chamber choir at Castle Rushen High School, formed in 2005.

Its popularity there led to it winning various classes in the Guild and in 2008 a successful trip to Paris with a series of performances.

Memories of the fun members of the choir had prompted the revival of Happy Harmony, which operates independent of the school. It is led once more by Maggie Richardson, former head of expressive and performing arts at the school and now head of music services at the Department of Children and Education. Her involvement in the choir is personal.

‘Quite a few former members of the choir came back to the island and wanted to sing again,’ said Maggie ‘They have missed it. All of them work in different fields, but one thing they have in common is a love of singing. They find there isn’t another choir quite like it in the Isle of Man.

‘The success of the choir always came from the wide variety of music and the fact that the singers were enthusiastic about tackling a challenging repertoire in a fun setting. Our first concert, held just before Christmas, proved that the old formula still works!

‘We sing a cappella music for mixed voices (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) and our repertoire includes sacred music, folk songs, pop and jazz arrangements and world music. Rehearsals are purposeful but with plenty of laughter and there is always vocal training and support to help people new to choral singing.’

Its success is in no small part down to the leadership supplied by Maggie, who has conducted choirs in the island and UK. She has even conducted Gareth Malone.

No experience is necessary and there is no audition, but regular attendance is required. Rehearsals are from 7pm to 9pm on Fridays during term-time at St Catherine’s Church hall, Port Erin.

See ‘Happy Harmony Isle of Man’ on Facebook