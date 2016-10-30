Ken is band’s new musical director

A new musical director has taken up the baton at Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.

This may be a new role for Ken Mitchell, who has taken over from John Collings, but he is a familiar face in music.

Band secretary Simon Court said: ‘Ken comes from a very musical family and is well known in island musical circles, particularly through his business and association with Douglas Town Band.’

He added: ‘Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band looks forward to a long and fruitful association with Ken, who will build on the good stewardship commenced by Ian Astill and John Collings.’

Over the coming months, the band will be working on music for 2017, which will be a mix of traditional, contemporary and modern for all members of the community.

‘Some of these works will be a challenge, but Ken is certain that the band members will succeed,’ said Simon. ‘Music tastes are changing and Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band must continue moving forward to meet changing trends, both from its audiences, the community and its players.’

The training band, Balley Cashtal Brass (BCB), continues to progress under the dynamic stewardship of Barbara Cole, providing a stream of new players for the silver band, ensuring its the future.

Ken will also work with Barbara to provide backup and support and assist with the introduction of BCB members into Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band. Potential new members for both bands can contact Simon Court, phone 204137, or email simon.court10@gmail.com

Ken’s first stint as musical director is tonight (Tuesday) at Castletown Civic Centre for the band’s version of ‘Last Night of the Proms’, with canons, confetti and fun; guest soloist is Gloria Ballakrishna. Admission is £3 and the coincert starts at 7.30pm.