Lifeboat’s annual carol service

Port St Mary lifeboat is holding a carol service at 3pm tomorrow (Sunday), at the boathouse.

This festive occasion includes the blessing of the lifeboats and music by Rushen Silver Band; mulled wine and mince pies will be served.

Lifeboat volunteres will be holding a fundraising murder mystery evening with hot pot supper on February 3 in the town hall.

Tickets are £20 from Calvert’s newsagents.

