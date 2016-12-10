Little rocking horse raises funds for Hub

This beautiful little rocking horse could be yours for just £2.50.

It is being raffled to raise money for the Southern Community Initiatives, the charity at the Four Roads in Port Erin which oversees many activities, including Men in Sheds.

The rocking horse pictured during construction

One of those men – Mike Bisey – has spent many hours crafting the horse by hand.

‘It took me three days full time,’ he said. ‘It took a whole Saturday to rub it down.’

He would probably never have discovered his talent for woodwork if he hadn’t joined Men in Sheds, and was inspired to do so having read an article about another fantastic creation – a boat the men built which was launched in the summer.

It seems they are only limited by the dimensions of the shed and have created many items, from stage props to raised vegetable troughs and also classroom dividers for Scoill Phurt le Moirrey.

Recently, Mike also made a wooden sledge, which was sold in exchange for a donation given to the Hub.

Mike, a retired tanker driver, goes to the shed three times a week. He said. ‘My father was a carpenter, but I could not bang two nails in.

‘They’re a great bunch of lads at Men in Sheds – it keeps you busy, gives you something to do. Don’t retire unless you have something to do!

‘You’re working round people, then suddenly: bang! You’re retired. It’s a bit of a shock, you’ve got nothing to do.’

Sadly he’s unlikely to be making more rocking horses – except for ones going to family and friends. He said: ‘I do not really want to do them as a production line.’

He has gone off his rocker!

Planning permission has been granted to extend the shed. Anyone with skills useful for building the shed, or interested in joining the group, should contact shed co-ordinator Les Shires by calling 494885.

For raffle rickets contact the Hub on 838180.