Mina’s year of fundraising begins

Mina Patel turned 60 last Saturday and so began a year of fundraising with the lofty target of amassing £60,000 by this time next year.

The pharmacist, who owns and works at Castle Pharmacy, Malew Street in Castletown, intends to raise the funds through various initiatives such as cooking demonstrations.

She has done these in the past to raise funds for charity and she said she enjoys cooking.

‘I want to help others,’ she said of her motivation in creating more work in an already busy life.

‘Initially I thought I could raise £60, then £6,000, then why not £60,000?’

Mina, who has lived in the island for 30 years, said she enjoys living here and wants to ‘help’ however she can.

She added if people give 6p or £60 it will all add up.

The beneficiaries will be several island and off-island charities including Cancer Research, Manx Cancer Help, Wish Upon a Dream, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, the Hyperbaric Chamber and the British Heart Foundation.

To contact Mina, email 60k4charity@gmail.com or phone 823512.