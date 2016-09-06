New bibliotherapy sessions start at hub

New bibliotherapy sessions are being held at the Hub, Castletown Road, Port Erin, from 2pm to 3.30pm on September 14 and 28.

Reading of books is not a prerequisite for taking part explained Janet Bridle, hub co-ordinator. ‘This is not a book club. You don’t have to read a book from cover to cover in advance and then discuss it, the sessions are aimed at people who have a mutual interest in discussing a variety of different subjects.’

Leading the group is librarian Sandra Henderson, who said there is ‘lively group discussion on a wide variety of topics. We supply the books and then break the ice with questions and observations about the books we have brought to the session. It can be on anything - poems, childhood memories, holidays, hobbies, pets, travel.’