New chapter for Bridge Bookshop with second branch

In a world where independent bookshops are supposedly closing each week, The Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin is actually expanding and opening another shop in Ramsey.

The bookshop is not bucking a trend said owner Harry Pickard. ‘Bookshops are opening, It’s a myth they are closing. The printed book is making a come back.

‘We also sell art materials and sheet music, and publishers are raising their game with the design of the cover, they are also using lovely paper and binding; it is a thing of physical beauty.’

He added: ‘E-readers are not a replacement (to readers of printed books), it’s a different way of accessing books.’

The decision to open in Parliament Street - from December 1 - was made when they heard St Paul’s Bookshop was closing after 40 years.

Harry and his wife Angela took over running the little shop (with a big heart) in 2009 when Harry’s mum Rosemary died.

With Harry still working as a financial advisor, the shop was managed by Angela, who has focused on continuing the high quality service Rosemary established and in recent years has been very involved in the Manx Litfest.

Harry will leave the finance sector – after 22 years – and he and Angela will interchange between running the two stores.

He said of his mum, ‘I think she would be delighted. In the 1970s and 1980s, we had a branch in Castletown, so it’s in that tradition. Dad (Alan) used to teach at Ramsey grammar. We are trying to keep the same feeling. Buy local and the level of service she started and we continue. We hope we’ll get a lot of support from locals.’

Given the Port Erin shop, perched on the beach, has thrived since Harry’s parents bought it in 1972, despite various economic and climatic challenges, he thinks it bodes well for the high street location. ‘If we managed in Port Erin by the sea and not in the main shopping street, we will do OK. It’s loving books and we do.’

And in the back of the new shop there is a photograph of Rosemary, ‘so she is still there’.

On Saturday, November 26 at 3pm Ray Kelly will sign his book ‘Manx Tholtans Volume 1’ priced £19.95. Both are published by Lily Publications.