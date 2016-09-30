New walking app launched by heritage trust

A world first walking app ‘Isle of Man Walks’ will be launched on on Saturday, at Bradda Glen restaurant in Port Erin between 11am and 2pm.

This special app – developed by Rushen Heritage Trust – can be downloaded to any Apple or Android smartphone. When out walking, the app will be triggered by small beacons called waypoints along the path, highlighting that there is something interesting nearby.

There are apps on three walks: two of Port St Mary and Port Erin and a longer walk from Port St Mary to the Sound along the coastal path. This makes the walks even more accessible to people of all walking abilities.

The app is also being used on pilgrimage walks, one follows the Raad ny foillan, and a new route – called the Triskelion Way – links Ballasalla, Peel and Maughold.