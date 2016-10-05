Night of stories of the sea

The Story of the Sea is the title of three marine-related talks arranged by Rushen Heritage Trust this Thursday, October 6, at 7pm at the Falcon’s Nest Hotel in Port Erin.

In ‘From Cadet to Captain, A Life at Sea’, David Clarke will talk about growing up through his career in the Merchant Navy.

Dessie Robinson will talk about the bonanza fishing years and also his life from apprentice diesel fitter to bird warden on the Calf of Man and expert in Manx wildlife and culture.

Michelle Heywood looks at her 20 years’ experience in diving and focuses on diving on Port St Mary’s wreck sites in particular the SS Liverpool.

Tickets, at £5, are at the Falcon’s Nest or Pet Pals in Port Erin.