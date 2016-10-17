Offer of help with mariners’ shelter

The refurbishment of the mariners’ shelter is being progressed by the local authority in Port St Mary.

Commissioner Ian Skelly first raised the issue of the shelter – which is on Alfred Pier and contains plaques to remember mariners – because its state of disrepair was, he said, an ‘insult’ to the memory of those featured on the plaques.

They decided to investigate the cost of new doors and fascia boards.

After reading the report of their discussion in Isle of Man Newspapers, Port St Mary resident David Norman, from Fistard Project Services and Lightfast Ltd, wrote: ‘Maintenance works should to be progressed as a matter of urgency ... the shelter was originally constructed and paid for from charitable donations and therefore is part of the port’s history and heritage.

‘I would like to offer my services as a Chartered Building Engineer, on a gratuitous basis, to undertake a dilapidations survey and provide a maintenance works schedule for the building.’

He also offered to donate Keim mineral paints, which are formulated for use in harsh marine environments.

Mr Skelly told fellow commissioners the offer is a ‘win-win situation’. He has also told the Department of Infrastructure – which owns two thirds of the building – about the offer.

They agreed care must be taken over the names on the memorial plaques, which at present contain some inaccuracies.

Michelle Heywood asked if the inside of the shelter could also be painted in Keim paint.