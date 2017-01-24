Party to perform A Treasured Island

The next performance by Port St Mary Cabaret Party is their version of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic tale, now called ‘A Treasured Island’.

Shows are at 7pm on Saturday, February 18, and at 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, February 19.

Tickets, at £8 for adults and £4 for children, are available from Sarah 213947, Cynthia 473276, and the Golf Pavillion and Aries Fashion in Port St Mary.