Pilgrimage trails use old ways and new app

In a fusion between ancient and modern, ‘new’ centuries-old pilgrimage trails will be guided using a smartphone app.

The Pilgrimage Isle of Man trails were launched on Saturday in Peel Castle with a mini-pilgrimage around the ‘stations’ within the St Patrick’s Isle fortress.

A puppet of St German led people to St German’s Cathedral where there was a concert led by the Ruth Keggin Band attended by 160 people.

Dr Avril Maddrell from the University of the West of England and the Churches Faith Tourism Group have teamed up with Manx National Heritage, government tourism officials and others to develop pilgrimage routes across the island.

All routes use existing public rights of way and some follow existing long-distance routes, such as the coastal Raad ny Foillan.

A new route – called the Triskelion Way – uses existing public footpaths and links three important Christian centres: Rushen Abbey in Ballasalla (associated with the mission of the European Latin Church), the cathedrals in Peel (the ancient one associated with the Viking Mission) and Maughold (associated with Celtic Mission).

The trails are guided using an app developed by Rushen Heritage Trust, which has licensed its use in the walks.

The project is funded by the UK Arts and Humanities Research Council.

Dean of St German’s Nigel Godfrey said: ‘Pilgrimage was once very much a part of our culture, but came to an abrupt halt at the Reformation. The popularity of such routes is growing again as witnessed by the new routes being developed in our neighbouring isles, such as St Cuthbert’s Way (in Britain) and St Patrick’s Way (in Ireland), while most famous of all is the route in Northern Spain to Santiago de Compostella.’

The Triskelion Way will be travelled by foot or car with the start at Rushen Abbey at 1pm on Sunday, September 25.

