Police on track for Port Erin presence

There will be a police presence in Port Erin railway station in the near future.

A police officer will work in the station in the evenings, subject to operational demands taking him or her out of the station to deal with an incident or on patrol.

They will use social media – Facebook or Twitter - to inform the public when they will be at the station.

The purpose-built £1m police station in Port Erin was closed in 2014 as part of swingeing cuts being made by the force.

The then commissioners’ chairman and former police officer Ged Power warned of increased crime in the village particularly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Last year, the building became the police force’s training centre.

In response to comments online asking why police don’t use the police station, they responded: ‘The old police station is now a training centre and hasn’t got any public facilities.

‘We have chosen to work out of the railway station as it has experienced vandalism and it is a central location to many of the anti-social issues Port Erin has experienced, hence the decision on the location.

‘We also regularly have drop ins at Ballasalla, Port St Mary and Port Erin commissioners’ offices.

‘We are aiming at increasing our patrols in Port Erin to tackle the minor issues before they escalate.’

Police confirmed there is no date for the police to be at the railway station, which is at the heart of a current regeneration scheme, but said it was imminent.