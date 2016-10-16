Port Erin goes to the polls on November 1

Residents in Port Erin can choose between a chartered secretary, Adrian Tinkler, and an advocate, Laurence Vaughan-Williams, to become their new commissioner when they go to the polls on November 1.

Mr Tinkler was a commissioner in Rushen parish from 2001. He has attempted to become an MHK twice, in 2011 as a candidate for the Liberal Vannin party.

Mr Vaughan-Williams was a conservative party councillor in the UK and was also asked to be a representative of UKIP; but he said his politics are ‘not to the right of centre’.