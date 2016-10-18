Port Erin regeneration scheme problems resolved

Plans to move the loading bay in Port Erin created problems with traders which were raised last week.

However after a meeting yesterday (Monday) between the Co-op and regeneration representatives, the store agreed to the position of the new bay.

The bay is moving to Church Road opposite Iceland as part of the regeneration scheme.

This means large traders such as the Manx Co-operative will have to cross the road and go the width and length of the block of shops with deliveries to reach the store.

Port Erin Traders raised the problem last week and emailed asking traders and interested parties for ‘constructive solutions’.

The local authority discussed the email and Phil Crellin said; it’s incumbent on everybody to find an alternative.’

He suggested a loading bay be created in the road by the Station pub, which is to be pedestrianised.

However the store accepted the current planned location.

There are hopes work on the village’s regeneration scheme – which centres on the railway station – will begin next month.