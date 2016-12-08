PSM authority to place agendas of future meetings online

All information relating to public meetings at Port St commissioners - bar draft minutes - will be on the authority’s website prior to meetings.

The decision was made following a motion by commissioner Andy Phair that ‘all information contained in the public board pack provided to members should be made available on the commissioners’ website on the same day that it is made available to board members. This information to be suitably redacted where necessary to avoid issues of data protection or confidentiality.’

At present, just the agenda is available.

Alan Grace said: ‘We cannot put out the minutes if they are not approved.’

Mr Phair said: ‘Ramsey does it.’

Commissioners’ chaurman Bernadette Williams said: ‘It’s like putting out figures before they are audited.’

Richard Ashcroft said he didn’t want to be approached by a member of the public about an item on the agenda, who may have had time to read it before he had. Also if it contains a ‘glaring error’ he’d like it to be corrected before it’s made public.

Michelle Heywood said if the public don’t have all the information, ‘they do not know if they want to be involved (attend the meeting). The agenda is sparse.’ Unless the public has accompanying correspondence, ‘they do not know where the discussion is headed. There should be more information out there.’

Mr Phair replied to comment corrections should be made before the public see the agenda, and said: ‘All information before the board should be correct.’ He added before becoming a commissioner, he attended meetings and struggled follow proceedings.

Mr Phair proposed an amendment, that all information - except the draft minutes - be put on the website and was seconded by Ian Skelly.