Quilliam Lecture to cover topic of mine clearance

Mine clearance in the Gulf War is the subject of a lecture ‘Dangerous Waters’ which is this autumn’s Quilliam Lecture.

Royal Navy Commander Bernard D. Thompson, the chief of staff at naval regional headquarters in Liverpool will address how the RN dealt with the Gulf mine threat.

Commander Thompson’s background is one of diving, and he was in the elite group of divers responsible for the disposal of underwater ordnance and other hazards.

Quilliam Group member Phil Smith said: ‘Commander Thompson’s lecture will give us some insights into this most dangerous of occupations, and as if that was not fraught enough, having to do so in the context of the first Gulf War. His insights into that action, and the Royal Navy’s role in it, will be an eye-opener to us all.

‘Those of us with roots in Arbory and attachments to its famous son John Quilliam, feel sure he will be casting a proud and approving eye down on our activities this year. In part this will be because we have rescheduled our lecture this year from Trafalgar Day, to September 29 to commemorate his birthday – one which he shared with his Admiral Lord Nelson.’

The group will still celebrate Trafalgar Day on October 21 and – with Friends of Manx National Heritage – will host an informal Trafalgar dinner in Arbory Village Hall. There will be food, drink and entertainment, to raise funds for local good causes. Tickets, at £20, will be available nearer the time.

Tickets for the talk are available at: the Bay Hotel and Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin, and from Mike Berry, 824550, Phil Smith 832146/495146 or email dchandscombe@outlook.com

Admission is by ticket, which is free, though there will be a retiring collection to fund further projects.

The lecture starts at 7.45pm.