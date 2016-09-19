Rowanna’s view from Bradda is trust’s top shot

A view from Bradda is the winner of the first Rushen Heritage Trust’s 2017 charity calendar competition.

The competition’s theme was to illustrate a favourite place in Rushen parish in photograph, prose or poetry.

The public chose their favourite shot, with almost 200 people taking part, and the winning image was taken by Rowanna Miller from Port Erin.

‘It is the stunning view from my living room window,’ said Rowanna, about why she entered this particular shot. ‘Day or night it is a place of tranquillity.’

Rowanna also chose the setting for her entry as a personal tribute to her friend Vivian, who lived in the house before her.

‘Vivian is a very dear family friend who had this view for many, many years before me,’ explained Rowanna. ‘Now, I feel privileged to share it with my own family. Aren’t we all so lucky to live on such a beautiful island!’

Her prizes for winning are £100 in M&S gift vouchers plus a copy of the calendar, where her entry features on the front page. The 11 runners up will have their entries featured in the calendar and will receive a copy each.

The calendar will be available to buy for £5 at two events held by the trust in Port Erin – the launch of the walking app between 11am and 1pm on October 1 at Bradda Glen Restaurant, and talks about the sea at 7pm on Thursday, October 6, at the Falcon’s Nest.

All proceeds will be used for the trust’s 2017 programme, which is dedicated to involving the community in telling more stories of Rushen.