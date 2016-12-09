Should square be closed to traffic?

Does the public support pedestrianising the square in Castletown?

The idea was floated at the local authority meeting on Monday.

Commissioners have a number of issues relating to the square including unfinished aspects of the regeneration scheme.

These were raised at a meeting with the Department of Infrastructure’s director of highways Jeffrey Robinson.

The authority also asked if it would be possible to close the square for functions with ‘less administrative burden’, such as road closure orders, and Mr Robinson said the department will look into the request but supports the idea ‘in principle’.

Speaking after a weekend when the town’s square was closed to traffic for the Christmas lights switch on - the event was a great success attracting an estimated over 1,000 people - commissioner Colin Leather said: ‘If we cannot manage the square in the way it’s meant to be, the only way is pedestrianisation.’

- Other issues raised include: creating different exit routes from the square; adapting the kerb outside the George Hotel; more removable bollards for George Lane; a more clearly delineted crossing point in the Parade; and reviewing options for cleaning the paving in Malew and Arbory Street, as they rest on sand, water might disturb them.