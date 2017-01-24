Should summer beach dog ban be lifted?

Does the public want dogs to be allowed on Port St Mary beach during the summer months?

That is one of the questions being asked by the local authority as the village’s bylaws are considered for renewal.

Commissioner Chris Kinley said one of the changes was dog faeces could be put in any bin.

Acting chairman Richard Ashcroft said there neededs to be a prosecution of dog owners breaking a byelaw.

Andy Phair asked whether cameras could be used to identify dog owners. Motion detection cameras could be used ‘strategically’. He asked if they should discuss this with the authority in Castletown, which uses mobile cameras.

Michelle Heywood suggested in the authority’s survey of waste (to be distributed to households) they ask for opinions about the dog byelaws.

She added it would save costs if the authority did it at the same time.

Mr Ashcroft asked about getting a dog warden.

Policing this would be ‘resource heavy’ warned clerk Alastair Hamilton. ‘Our men policed the beach, it is very expensive, the byelaws are not enforceable and people want to walk their dog there at any time. It has the potential to cost a lot of man hours.’

Mr Grace asked if the authority have the right to demand the dog owner’s name and address’ or take their photograph.

‘That’s inviting assaults on staff,’ said Mr Kinley. ‘If it cannot be used in prosecution, what’s the point?’

The authority had also received an email from a resident opposing allowing dogs to use the beach during the summer because the ban allowed children to play in safety. It added there were plenty of other places for people to walk their dogs and said he would back petition against such a move.