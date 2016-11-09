South Engine and Tractor Club to hold meeting

The Southern Engine and Tractor Club’s annual general meeting is at 8pm on Thursday, at Rushen United’s clubhouse in Port Erin.

The club welcomes new members with an interest in vintage and classic tractors, farm machinery or stationary engines; ownership of the items is not necessary.

Contact Robin Settrey on 836188 or Orry Mitchell on 496870.

