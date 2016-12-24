South’s food bank off to a great start

The new food bank in the south, launched two weeks ago and based at the Methodist church in Port Erin, is already well stocked and supported said organisers

‘We were totally amazed at the level of support that we received, from schools, businesses, local societies and clubs and local residents,’ said organiser Judy Matthews. ‘A steady stream of parcels were delivered all day, and last night we were able to deliver some Christmas hampers to families who appreciated a little bit of Christmas cheer, as well as to enable us to stock the food bank shelves for the days ahead.’

Thanks went to Clear Pharmacy, Apollo Blinds, Shoprite and the volunteers.