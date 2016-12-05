South’s new food bank is launched

A new food bank in the south is being launched at 3.45pm on Tuesday, December 6, at the Methodist Church in Port Erin.

Directors of the Isle of Man Food Bank, which is based in Douglas, David Gawne and Neal Mellon will talk about how the service works.

There will also be a presentation by the homeless advice and advocacy charity Housing Matters.

