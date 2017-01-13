Southern Striders welcome all abilities

Whether it’s for the running, walking, strengthening, chatting or the good coffee, fitness group Southern Striders has 25 devoted members who turn up regularly at The Hub, Thie Rosien, at 9.30am on Saturdays.

This friendly group welcomes new people of all ages to join them.

‘We are not an athletics club and the only competitive voice you will hear is the one in your head trying to get you to stay in bed on a cold, grey Saturday morning,’ said co-ordinator Janet Bridle.

‘You may have seen us walking or jogging around Port Erin and Port St Mary on a Saturday morning, and maybe we look like an elite group of runners, but if only you knew the truth!

‘We are indeed elite in one aspect – we chat and drink excellent coffee afterwards. We will often leave The Hub together in a group but will always have the option of taking a shorter route back and allowing the more intermediate among us to forge on ahead.’

Participants, whose ages range greatly, walk or jog and do strengthening and conditioning exercises.

Lesley Christian, who runs the chair-based exercises (11am to midday), said: ‘We would like to invite all of you who want to take up running but can’t quite take that seemingly big step. Or maybe you have fallen off that particular wagon and getting back is proving a bit difficult? We will introduce you slowly and carefully to the art of jogging while helping you to gain strength and flexibility that will keep you strong and avoid injuries.

‘You will never be the one at the back that is left behind – we will always be there encouraging you along.’

Never think you are too old to start, added Janet: ‘I never jogged until I joined Southern Striders when I was 50. I intended never to jog, I don’t like jogging at other times, I don’t like running alone. I can now do 5k a week and I love it!’