Spike’s bird chase sparks lifeboat launch

A little dog’s resolute pursuit of a cormorant led to the launch of Port St Mary lifeboat.

The dog, Spike, was being walked by owner Jess Marshall, 12, and friends.

‘He saw a bird then he went after it,’ said Jess. ‘We panicked when he wasn’t coming back.’

Jess jumped into the sea to rescue him, but someone told her to stop, so she did and called the lifeboat.

Meanwhile resident Dawn Kila ran to help. She said: ‘I saw about 10 youngsters, jumping and screaming. This dog swam and swam, he was way out.’

The 59-year-old took action. ‘I went to the end of the pier got the life belt on and jumped in,’ she said. ‘He was so far out, about 200m. I saw him go under the water. I thought: “Oh no, that’s it”.’

She swam back. But Spike was carried to the other side of the harbour wall and the lifeboat brought him to safety.

‘The lifeboat doesn’t like you going after dogs,’ she said. ‘But I had a lifebelt on, and it stopped the kids going in.’