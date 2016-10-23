Steve is a modest recipient of parish award

This year’s recipient of the Rushen Millennium Cup is a very modest Steve George.

He was presented with the cup – given by captain of Rushen parish Stan Clucas and his wife Pam to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the parish community – at an afternoon tea at Ballachurry farm which raised £700 for the Port Erin branch of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association.

Before tea was served, as it was a sunny afternoon, there was a walk through the wetlands at Ballachurry and association members had a ‘skeet’ around the bee house and the bee boles in the orchard, giving everyone an appetite.

A good raffle and a foodie quiz enjoyed by all helped to boost the amount raised further.

Steve said he was lured into attending the event by friends and the presentation of the cup was a surprise.

Stan said: ‘Steve, chairman of Port Erin Traders and the Beach Festival, does a great deal to promote the village and to organise social events to attract visitors to enjoy the beach and all the facilities on offer.’

Steve is also serving in his second term as a commissioner in the village and is on the committee of the dynamic Rushen Heritage Trust’s ‘story of the sea’ heritage action team.

He generously returned the cheque that accompanied the presentation of the cup as a donation to the association.

Steve, who runs shipping consultancy EMCS, said: ‘I’m very modest person. I do not really go on about things. It’s something I like doing, I would not do it otherwise.

‘Nobody coerces me. I get a buzz from doing it, especially the traders – which I re-started. It’s really important.’