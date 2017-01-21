Study of health and social care in south

A pilot scheme is running in the south of the island to explore how a community partnership may improve health and social care

Residents are being asked to give feedback at a series of public meetings this month.

Community partnerships have been in operation for some time in the UK and are believed to have been useful in tackling complex issues.

Such a body could work with government and third sector organisations to plan how services can be delivered in a way which helps people live as independently as possible within the community. This would be achieved in a variety of ways, including giving advice and information, activities to improve health and wellbeing, befriending, social activities and volunteering.

Southern Communities Initiative (SCI) is working with government to explore how such a partnership could improve the quality of life and build the capacity and resilience of the community and its ability to inform service development.

At a series of public meetings, residents in Malew, Santon and Rushen are invited to discuss the future of health and social care services and integrated care.

Janet Bridle, from SCI said: ‘We are very interested to hear views on how you want to access services, and how you would like to see services working in partnership.

‘Your experiences and ideas could form the foundations for future services and delivery, so please come along and take part in the public discussions. Your input and engagement is extremely important.’

The meetings are at: Castletown Civic Centre, 10am to midday, and St Catherine’s church hall, 6pm to 8pm, on Tuesday, January 24; and at Port St Mary Town Hall, 2pm to 4pm, and Ballasalla Abbey Church Hall, 6pm to 8pm, on Wednesday, January 25.