Unmaintained mariners’ shelter is to get a facelift

Remedial work will be done to the mariners’ shelter on Albert Pier in Port St Mary.

Commissioner Ian Skelly first raised the issue of the shelter because he said its poor state of disrepair was an ‘insult’ to the memory of those featured on its plaque, which pays tribute to mariners.

He pointed out in the minutes from that discussion, he had proposed they ‘transfer’ the shelter to the Department of Infrastructure, not ‘dispose’ of it, as it was minuted.

Alan Grace asked how it would be ‘transferred’, adding: ‘How would the families feel who raised the money to have that built for those who lost their lives and some of them are still alive?

‘It was erected by Port St Mary commissioners and with contributions by residents. It has always been our shelter.

‘The fact we are not looking after it is the problem of our staff and management of the staff.

‘To sign over an asset of ours, to lose a handle on that area so the department can do whatever they want to after that? They only [rebuilt the shelter after it was affected by the Iris scheme] for us.’

Mr Skelly said: ‘It’s used as a toilet.’

Mr Grace replied: ‘That’s because it’s laid out wrong. Originally it had a door on, this is open-ended and is used by pigeons and people who use it badly. It needs a rethink. To give it up is madness.’

Michelle Heywood said pigeons could be dealt with by installing inexpensive ‘spikes’.

Mr Skelly said: ‘I brought it up because it was negligent of previous boards looking after that building, not looking after one of our assets. It’s an insult to the people whose names are on that plaque.’

Alec Merchant said: ‘When the harbour board was properly staffed, the harbour staff looked after it – it’s not our staff looking after it.

‘It’s since the department cut backs maintenance of all ports.

‘This goes back 10 years – the commissioners’ staff or Department of Infrastructure staff can maintain it.’

Clerk Alastair Hamilton said: ‘We can work on it and refresh it – it’s a disgrace. We are going to do something.’

Mr Skelly withdrew his proposal.

Ms Heywood proposed they investigate doors and fascia boards on the shelter.

She was seconded by Mr Grace.