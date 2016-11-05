Workshops to make lanterns

There are free willow lantern workshops for the parade at the switch on of Castletown’s Christmas lights in December.

The free workshops are on November 19, 20, 26 and 27 November from 10am to 4pm (last entry at 2.30pm) in the civic centre.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information contact Carol Quine, phone 368350 or Kimberley Quine, phone 468482.