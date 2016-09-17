Yacht club joins in world’s biggest ever sailing event

Bart’s Bash is back! Tomorrow (Sunday) Isle of Man Yacht Club is participating in the bash – the biggest ever sailing event in the world – to raise funds for charity.

At 11am, sailing clubs around the world will host the fun race and raise funds for Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation, a charity for disabled sailing.

First held in 2014, more than 16,000 boats in 60 countries took part raising over £350,000 and entering the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest sailing race in the world.

When it took place two years ago, the Isle of Man Yacht Club raised £1,500 for the charity making it the 34th biggest raiser of funds out of 500 participating clubs.

All classes of sail boat and sail board will gather at the end of the Alfred pier in Port St Mary and then race to a marker and back to the finish line at the breakwater. The route will be plotted according to wind direction on the day, but it must be at least 1km long and last for at least 15 minutes.

The charity was established in memory of Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson, a gold and silver Olympic medallist and America’s Cup sailor who died in a training accident in May 2013 in San Francisco. The foundation was set up to inspire the next generation through developing the personal skills gained through sailing to help them succeed in life.

‘This is the only event we run which has both dinghies and keelboats starting together, so it’s a bit special and worth watching,’ said organiser Mick Kneale.

See www.iomyc.com or facebook.com/isleofmanyachtclub for more information.