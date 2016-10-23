Douglas lifeboat called out after fishing boat fire

Douglas RNLI lifeboat was launched last night (Saturday) at 8.25pm when a fishing vessel reported a fire in its galley.

The 21-metre fishing vessel with seven crew on board was approximately 13 miles south of Douglas when they reported the fire.

The Steam Packet’s fast craft Manannan, on route to Douglas from Liverpool, was put on standby to assist, as was helicopter rescue.

However, the casualty vessel’s crew managed to bring the fire under control and both Manannan and Rescue were stood down as the Douglas all weather lifeboat Sir William Hillary, under the command of coxswain Graeme Cushnie, made for the casualty vessel.

It was confirmed that no immediate assistance was required the lifeboat escorted the fishing vessel back to Douglas and a berth on the King Edward Pier.