Joss appointed as principal at College

King William’s College has appointed Joss Buchanan as its new principal.

Joss joined the College in 1997 to teach history and politics.

He subsequently became head of history and then the College’s first head of Sixth Form.

More recently he was the academic deputy and since March he has been the acting principal.

Before joining the College he taught in Shropshire and also worked for a number of years as an intelligence analyst at GCHQ in Cheltenham.

Joss said: ‘Having been at the College for so long I know the school extremely well and am very fond of it.

‘It is, above all, a strong community and it is a huge privilege to be asked by the governors to lead it.

‘The school is as successful as it has been for many years and thanks to the International Baccalaureate it has a growing national reputation.

‘I look forward to working with all members of the community – pupils, staff and parents – in the years to come.”

Nigel Wood, chairman of governors, wrote to parents: ‘We are fortunate indeed to have an individual of the calibre of Joss Buchanan now in post and I am sure you will join with me in wishing him well and much good fortune in his promotion to principal.’

The appointment comes following the resignation of the previous principal, Martin Humphreys, who had been on compassionate leave since March.

Martin’s wife, Francesca, died in October following a long illness.