Workshop for the island’s young budding sports stars

A workshop for budding sport stars has launched the second year of the Isle of Man Sport Aid Academy.

Almost 70 athletes, accompanied by parents, guardians and coaches, attended the start of year two of the academy at St Ninian’s Lower School at Bemahague, Onchan.

Nick Grantham, shared experience built up over almost two decades as a sports performance professional including working with British Gymnastics, England Netball, the Rugby Football Union, several Premiership football teams and athletes at four Olympic Games.

There were also contributions from physiotherapists Ruth Cooil and Wendy Shallcross and sports psychology consultant Sian Griffith, all members of the Isle of Man Sport Institute support team.

The Isle of Man Sport Aid Academy was launched in 2015 to help athletes aged 13 to 17 who are in the tier below those currently supported by Isle of Man Sport Aid.

During the first year the academy hosted four workshops developed by sport and athlete development adviser Paul Jones. The programme, which involves parents, guardians and coaches, includes homework

At the first workshop of year two there were many familiar faces as athletes who attended the first year returned, as well as more than 30 new recruits from across a range of sports.

The latest intake attended a series of ‘boot camp’ sessions in September to cover the topics which formed the first year of the Academy, ensuring they were fully up to speed for the workshop.

Sport Aid sports performance co-ordinator Chris Quine said: ‘Year two of the Isle of Man Sport Aid Academy got off to a great start with our first workshop.

‘Hearing from a professional with as much experience as Nick Grantham was invaluable, as was the input from of our own team members.

‘Once again everyone, both returning athletes and our new academy intake, took full advantage of the opportunity to learn and benefit from the expertise and experience of others as they work towards achieving their full potential.

‘Physical preparation is obviously a key element to performance in sport, and at the workshop the athletes were able to hear about different approaches which will help them develop their own methods to realise optimum results.

‘While our first workshop has focused on the physical side, the Academy adopts an holistic attitude towards sport which is reflected in the broad range of subjects covered in year one, including respect and resilience, and the diverse topics planned for year two.’

The academy’s next workshop, focusing on rest and regeneration, takes place on January 13.

The academy is sponsored by finance firm SMP Partners and e-gaming company Newfield.