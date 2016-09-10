A talk on finding your super powers

Superhuman physical speed or strength are the classic powers of the 20th century superhero. And Brahma Kumaris will help people to find what it takes to be a superhero in daily life.

Explore how to develope your super powers – soar beyond your limits, find solutions in seconds and create calm in chaos – with Jasu Ladva in an evening talk on Monday, September 12, at 7.30pm at the lecture theatre at Keyll Darree near Noble’s Hospital.

‘All of us have many super powers that lie dormant within us,’ Jasu explained. ‘Sometimes they only show up when we are faced with a big challenge.

‘But we can identify and strengthen our super powers at any time and make sure they are ready in times of need!’ Jasu lives and works at the International Brahma Kumaris Centre in London. For more details and to book visit www.brahmakumaris.org/uk/isleofman or call 626940.