Doctors to take part in training session

The island’s GPs will be taking part in an education session on Wednesday afternoon.

Routine appointments will not be available during afternoon, however urgent appointments will be available through on-call GPs.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor should ring their GP practice as normal.

Practices will remain open during for patients to visit the practice nurse, collect test results, make future appointments, and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

During the training session, the fourth to take place this year, doctors will hear from colleagues within the Department of Health and Social Care on topics including: anxiety management; education for people newly diagnosed with diabetes; and reducing antibiotic prescribing.

The quarterly education sessions were established in 2012 to give GPs the opportunity to discuss developments in medical care and best practice, and to examine ways to enhance care for patients.