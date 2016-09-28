Smokers are urged to quit for October

Smokers are being encouraged to give up their habit next month.

The Department of Health and Social Care is backing Stoptober, a campaign to get smokers to quit for 28 days from October 1.

By joining in, people can access a range of free support from the island’s free stop smoking service, Quit4You and from Stoptober: including a free Quit Kit as well as support through apps, Facebook and Twitter.

Health chiefs say those who make it 28 days smokefree are five times more likely to quit for good.

People are 34 per cent more likely to quit smoking if a co-worker also quits so workplaces are being encouraged to get involved this year.

Quit4You is offering free one hour sessions in workplaces where 10 or more staff would like help to quit smoking.

Anita Imberger, health psychologist, said: ‘Quit4You is offering plenty of proven support to help you every step of the way.’

Free Quit Kits are available by confidentially signing up to the island’s ‘Smokefree Pledge’ at Quit4You.gov.im The kit includes a Personal Quit Planner designed for the Isle of Man, with a 28 day progress chart packed with top tips.

To book a free Quit4You session in the workplace, or for more information about clinics, visit Quit4You.gov.im, phone 642404.