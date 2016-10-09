Culture Vannin’s annual Bree workshop weekend celebrates its 10th birthday this autumn half term.

On the weekend of October 29 and 30, youngsters aged 10 to 18 will join tutors at the Youth Arts Centre in Douglas to join in with Manx traditional songs, tunes, dances and stories.

Bree, which is Manx Gaelic for ‘vitality’ or ‘energy’, is an group for secondary school pupils interested in Manx traditional music and dance.

he group meet once a month for informal music sessions, public performances and workshops, and every Winter half term for the ‘Big Bree Workshop Weekend’.

During the weekend, students can opt to take workshops in playing or singing, drama, composing and song-writing in English or Manx, and everyone takes part in a final concert on the Sunday afternoon.

Past members and tutors are welcome to join Bree for the concert and celebrate the 10 years since the first Bree weekend in 2006.

It is £10 to attend the weekend, and although no experience of Manx music or Gaelic is needed, instrumentalists are expected to be competent on their instrument.

Download the application form from: www.manxmusic.com

The deadline for applications is Friday, October 21.

For more information about Bree, contact the Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin, Dr Chloë Woolley. Email her at manxmusic@culturevannin.im or phone 694758.