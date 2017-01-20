1,000 children were missed from census

Just over 1,000 children under 16 were missed out when the census was carried out in April last year, it’s been confirmed.

Confusion over the lay-out of the new-look census form resulted in under-recording of under-16s – and the need for follow-up letters to be sent out to households in a number of constituencies around the island.

But Policy and Reform Minister insisted in Tynwald that there had been no delay in providing the results of the 2016 census, which will be placed on the order paper for the March Tynwald, in line with previous announcements.

He was responding to question from Douglas East MHK Chris Robertshaw who asked why it takes nearly a year to produce the data.

Mr Thomas said: ‘It takes so long to produce the census because the census involves returns from around 36,000 households. Many of these returns contain omissions or errors that need to be followed up. Some households need chasing to return forms. Many have had multiple contacts.’

The Minister told the Manx Independent the issue with the missing under-16s had created additional work for the census team but has not resulted in a later publication date. He said fewer than 10 per cent of children were omitted originally. ‘The letters and publicity about this have meant this is no longer an issue,’

Carl Hawker of the Cabinet Office said the total number of children thought to have been missing from the census returns was just over 1,000 but many of those had now been recorded. ‘We didn’t find them all but we did find quite a lot,’ he said, adding an explanatory note will be put in the census report.

Mr Thomas told Tynwald that figures from CoMin’s quarterly report indicated a population of about 83,900 at the time of the 2016 census.