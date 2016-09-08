10,000-mile adventure in car swapped for crisps

A Douglas adventurer has successfully completed a 10,000-mile journey to Mongolia in a tiny car swapped for a bag of crisps.

Kirsty Russell and American team-mate JD Beideman drove all the way to Mongolia and crossed the finish line in the Russian city of Ulan Ude as part of the Mongol Rally motoring challenge.

The epic journey, which saw the ‘The Donatellos’ team travel through 18 countries, took the pair six weeks to complete in their Daihatsu, affectionately named the ‘Purple Turtle’.

Kirsty, who turned 30 while taking part in the challenge, said the trip was ‘indescribable’. She said her favourite part was riding on the roof rack along the Silk Road and her favourite country was Tajikistan for its ‘beautiful mountain passes and friendly people’.

However, during the 10,000-mile journey the pair also had their fair share of testing experiences including being robbed, getting deported and having to wait five days in a car park for the Caspian Sea ferry to then have to spend two nights on board instead of 10 hours and running out of water in the process.

Another issue included engine problems with their tiny Purple Turtle car.

‘The Purple Turtle has three cylinders but we drove only on two from Germany to Azerbaijan due to not being able to get the specific part we needed,’ Kirsty recalled.

‘It slowed us down a fair bit at times and we made about six garage visits.’

One of the rules of the Mongol Rally is that teams can only drive a ‘farcically small vehicle’. With this in mind Kirsty went in search for a small car and managed to swap a bag of smokey bacon crisps in return for the Daihatsu.

‘I got the car from a guy in Glen Vine who was selling all his stuff to go round the world and he heard about what I was doing and wanted to give it to me. I made a reference that it should be “worth a bag of crisps” so I swapped him for a bag of smokey bacon crisps.’

Talking about how it feels to complete the challenge she said: ‘It’s incredible yet I’m gutted it’s all over now! I knew I’d do it but still quite overwhelmed when I think of everything we went through. I want to go bigger and better next time, maybe on a motorbike!’

More than 300 teams took part in this year’s Mongol Rally, making it the biggest event since it was founded in 2001.

As well as driving a small vehicle, teams must complete the journey on their own and raise a minimum of £1,000 for charity.

So far Kirsty and JD have raised £5,400 for Wish Upon a Dream and Cool Earth, however they would like to raise even more.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/teams/thedonatellos. To read more about their journey visit ‘The Donatellos - Mongol Rally 2016’ Facebook page.