‘£1m lottery win won’t change us one bit,’ say Douglas couple

A lucky couple who have scooped £1m on the Lottery have relived the moment they found out they’d become millionaires.

But Philip and Joanne Poultney, of Braddan, insist they won’t let their win change them.

Philip, 45, a partner in kitchen and bedrooms specialist A-Dore which he set up 20 years ago, revealed that he had a vivid dream one day before the draw about winning the Lottery.

The 45-year-old said he could not believe it when he went into his local Shoprite supermarket in Douglas to check his ticket from the EuroMillions draw on September 20 and discovered he was a millionaire.

He said: ‘I was going through a combination of emotions, from smiling to shaking to just wanting to burst into tears.

‘Just one day before the draw, I had a really vivid dream about purchasing the ticket, going into the actual supermarket I visited, having it checked and being told I needed to call Camelot because it was a big prize! It still hasn’t sunk in.’

Joanne who works as a hairdresser at the Utopia salon was in the middle of a colouring when she took the call from her husband.

She said: ‘He asked if I could come outside. I thought we had had an offer on the house.’

Joanne initially didn’t believe him. ‘I had to show Joanne the ticket and hold my phone next to it to prove we really did have the winning raffle code and we really did now have a six-figure bank balance,’ said Philip.

Top of the couple’s shopping list now is a new and larger home for the family, together with a car for Joanne and a car for eldest son, Lewis, 20.

Philip said their two younger daughters Grace, six, and five-year-old Olivia don’t really understand what has happened.

He said: ‘They just know mummy and daddy have won a large amount of money and have said please can they have a big garden and a swing now!’

The couple say they have no plans to give up work. ‘This win is not going to change us one little bit. We enjoy our jobs.’

Philip added: ‘This win will provide us with so many choices – and will ensure we are mortgage free for life.

‘We were planning to move house so we have more room for our family – we initially wanted to move to a four bedroom home but now the choice is endless. This win gives us so much more scope. Life will be so much easier now. I actually don’t think the full reality of what has happened has really sunk in.’