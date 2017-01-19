£2.5m bill for AG investigation

The investigation into unfounded allegations of perjury by the island’s former Attorney General Stephen Harding has cost the taxpayer more than £2.5m.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan, who revealed the figure in a written reply to a Tynwald question, said many would be shocked by the size of the bill.

It’s a figure that might raise a few eyebrows - mine included Treasury Minister Alfred CannanMHK

He said: ‘It’s a figure that might raise a few eyebrows - mine included. We will have to have a think about whether or not we need to take any further action in Treasury to understand how that figure has been arrived at.’

David Anderson MLC had asked in Tynwald what the total cost of the inquiry, codenamed Operation Leopard, had been to the government, including police salaries, legal fees and other associated costs.

In his written reply, Mr Cannan said: ‘The total costs that can be separately identified as having been incurred due to Operation Leopard up to May 24, 2014 are £2,563,051.’

Mr Harding was charged with perjury and perverting the course of justice in 2012. The charges followed his role as the then government advocate in the winding-up of development company Street Heritage in 2010.

He was formally found not guilty on both counts in February 2014 after the jury failed to reach a verdict at his trial and subsequent retrial.

In September last year, having been suspended on full pay for nearly four years, he retired on the grounds of ill health.

Mr Anderson asked whether any police investigations were undertaken into the complainants or their businesses and what further action was proposed by the Attorney General’s chambers as a result of facts disclosed during the trials.

Mr Cannan replied: ‘If evidence comes to light that a person who has been a complainant or their businesses may have acted unlawfully, then separate police or regulator investigations would be undertaken.

‘I understand that this was the case in the above instance and, due to the Attorney General’s Chambers being conflicted, independent counsel was engaged.

‘The information gathered during the separate investigation to that of Operation Leopard was reviewed by independent counsel and I am informed by HM Acting Attorney General that the decision was made that no further action be taken.’

Mr Cannan said Treasury is not aware of any cost orders made by the court against any third parties during Operation Leopard or the two trials.