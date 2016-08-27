£500 fine after dog bites jogger

A Port St Mary woman has been fined £500 for failing to keep a dog under proper control after it bit a jogger.

Nicola Lee Teare, of St Mary’s Avenue, was also given an order to keep her springer spaniel under control and ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

The court heard how, on June 12, a group of joggers were stood talking at Langness Peninsula.

Teare’s dog ‘Willow’ bit one of the joggers on her left lower leg, on the side of her calf.

Teare, who is 35, gave the victim tissues to stop the bleeding and called an ambulance.

The bite victim was taken to hospital, kept in overnight and operated on the next day.

A witness said that she saw the group of dogs off their leads and playing. She said they were gathered up by their owners when they saw the joggers but Willow ran through the joggers as Teare tried to grab her.

In a police interview Teare said that the runner had appeared to kick out but she had not seen the bite take place.

She also said that the dog was wearing a device to restrict how wide it could open it’s mouth.

Teare refused to answer questions about the dog being under proper control.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski said in court that the police had spent time with the dog and did not have any immediate concerns.

Mr Jelski asked for a control order to be put in place.

Defending Teare in court, advocate David Reynolds said that Teare and the other dog walkers had walked their dogs at Langness many times before.

He said that it was their usual process to put the dogs on their leads if people were coming.

Mr Reynolds told the court: ‘Ms Teare doesn’t know 100 per cent what has happened. She saw her dog near the victim and the only explanation is that Willow has bitten her. She has taken this seriously from the start and has been concerned about the victim’s welfare.

‘She has had her dog seen by an animal behaviourist though we do not have any documentation relating to that unfortunately.

‘Ms Teare is also putting the dog on a six-week behaviour course. She is very apologetic for what has happened.

‘It is just so out of character she says. The police said they have no concerns and the dog was not acting aggressively.

‘She is doing her best to ensure there won’t be any issues. Ms Teare is not the kind of person who will be here again.

‘She is doing all she can and clearly loves her dog. We would have no issues with an order relating to keeping the dog under control.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘I don’t consider a destruction order would be appropriate and will issue the control order.’

