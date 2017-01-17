£50k-a-year tractor solution is ‘best way’ to keep beach clean

At £50,000 a year, people might ridicule it as a waste of money – but using a tractor to move seaweed back into the water is by far the most efficient and cost-effective way of dealing with the large deposits on Douglas beach.

That’s the opinion of council leader David Christian, whose view won the support of most councillors when the matter was discussed at a recent meeting.

The council’s Environmental Services committee had examined a £5,000 report to re-examine ways of addressing the problem, which Councillor Christian said was exacerbated when the Douglas breakwater was extended some years ago.

Committee chairman Councillor Catherine Turner told councillors the report was completed by global consultants who were experts in beach and waterways management. She called on councillors to support a recommendation to cancel the current beach clearing contract and substitute an arrangement wherein work would be done between May and October only. on an ad hoc basis depending on the quantity of seaweed washed up.

But Council leader David Christian said the problem dated back at least 20 years and despite exploring many alternatives, the current beach cleaning regime, which costs around £50,000 per year, was the best.

‘People ridicule the tractor going up and down but we have two previous reports telling us that that is the best way to keep the beach in order,’ he said.

‘The profile of the beach has changed and that’s why we have this problem.’

He said he was especially concerned at a proposal only to address the problem during the summer months, which he described as ‘crazy’. Even in winter, he said accumulations of seaweed rotted, stank and caused a plague of flies which would be a blight on residents on and near to the seafront.

‘There are more people living on the sea front now and people using the prom.

‘It’s nonsense. I don’t know what qualification the consultancy has, but it’s wrong,’ he said.

He told councillors other measures had proved unworkable. Tipping the seaweed away on Marine Drive had not worked and farmers had not wanted it for fertilizer. Many members, including Councillors, Ian Clague, Raina Chatel, Karen Angela and Deborah Pitts all called for the matter to be reconsidered.

Councillor Turner accepted the points made and the matter is to be discussed further by the committee before any decision is made.